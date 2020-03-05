.

Asking Alexandria Release 'Antisocial' Video

Michael Angulia | 03-05-2020

Asking AlexandriaPhoto Courtesy Cosa Nostra

Asking Alexandria have released a music video for their new track "Antisocial." The song comes from the band's forthcoming album "Like A House On Fire."

The new album, the band's fifth studio record, is set to hit stores on May 15th. Ben Bruce had this to say about the new song, "Antisocialist is a song written for everyone who just wants to stick their middle fingers up high in the air and scream at the top of their lungs.

"It's a song for the frustrated, the forgotten, the unappreciated and the downtrodden. It's a song for those who work hard and receive nothing in return. It's a song for those who dream hard and are laughed at. A song that says what we all feel from time to time and a song to just let loose to! Enjoy!"

Ben added this about the album, "We have been working our asses off for the last couple of years on creating this album. We are absolutely in love with what we have created.

There are songs about triumph, strength and resilience. There are songs about losing love, losing passion and losing faith. There are songs about moving on to new things and song's celebrating our journey.

"This album is filled with love and passion from the five original members of Asking Alexandria." Watch the new video below:


