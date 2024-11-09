Asking Alexandria, We Came As Romans Lead Additions To Welcome To Rockville

Asking Alexandria, We Came As Romans, From Ashes To New, Fit For A King, The Plot In You, Until I Wake, Of Virtue, and The Pretty Wild are the latest bands announced for next year's Welcome To Rockville Festival.
These new band are set to play Stage 4 on Thursday, May 15th and are the latest artists announced for the festival that is set to take place May 15th through 18th at the at the Daytona International Speedway.
Organizers have been rolling out the lineup and as we previously reported, they shared earlier this week that Underoath, Saosin, Silverstein, The Devil Wears Prada, Silent Planet, Scary Kids Scaring Kids, Alesana, and I Set My Friends On Fire will be part of the festival that will include 150 bands over the four days of the event.
They will be playing on Friday's Stage 5 and will join the previously announced The Dillinger Escape Plan, Quicksand, Health, Deafheaven, Converge, Full Of Hell, Harm's Way, and Candy that will rock the Stage 5 lineup on Thursday.
