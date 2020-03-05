.

Ghost Reveal New Frontman Papa Emeritus IV

K. Wiggins | 03-05-2020

GhostSocial media capture

Ghost surprised fans in Mexico City this week when they revealed their new frontman Papa Emeritus IV, putting an end to the promotion cycle for "Prequelle".

Tobias Forge performed the show as the "Prequelle" era frontman Cardinal Copia and during the Mexico City set he switched persona to Papa Emeritus IV.

The band took to social media following the show to share a message and photo of the new frontman persona. They wrote, Gracias Mexico City for your hospitality and warmth.

"We couldn't pick a better place to witness the anointment of Cardinal Copia to Papa Emeritus IV. Papa and the ghouls are incredibly thankful for all your wonderful gifts. Looking forward to seeing all of you in 2021."


Ghost Reveal New Frontman Papa Emeritus IV

