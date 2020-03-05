Smashing Pumpkins Announce Rock Invasion 2 Tour

The Smashing Pumpkins have that they will be launching their brand new Rock Invasion 2 Tour that will visit select cities across the U.S. next month.

The trek will feature 11 shows in all and is scheduled to get underway on April 23rd in Louisville, KY at the Louisville Palace and will wrap up on May 8th in Greensboro, NC at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing.

The band had this to say, "Invading select US cities this spring - the Smashing Pumpkins Rock Invasion 2 Tour! Prepare for an all-out sonic assault." See the dates below:

04.23 - Louisville, KY - Louisville Palace

04.25 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live

04.26 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

04.28 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

04.29 - East Moline, IL - The Rust Belt

05.01 - Memphis, TN - Beale Street Music Festival

05.02 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Music Festival

05.03 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live, Hollywood, FL

05.05 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center

05.06 - Columbia, SC - The Township Auditorium

05.08 - Greensboro, NC - Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts





