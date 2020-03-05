.

Smashing Pumpkins Announce Rock Invasion 2 Tour

Michael Angulia | 03-05-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Smashing PumpkinsTour poster

The Smashing Pumpkins have that they will be launching their brand new Rock Invasion 2 Tour that will visit select cities across the U.S. next month.

The trek will feature 11 shows in all and is scheduled to get underway on April 23rd in Louisville, KY at the Louisville Palace and will wrap up on May 8th in Greensboro, NC at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing.

The band had this to say, "Invading select US cities this spring - the Smashing Pumpkins Rock Invasion 2 Tour! Prepare for an all-out sonic assault." See the dates below:

04.23 - Louisville, KY - Louisville Palace
04.25 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live
04.26 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
04.28 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
04.29 - East Moline, IL - The Rust Belt
05.01 - Memphis, TN - Beale Street Music Festival
05.02 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Music Festival
05.03 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live, Hollywood, FL
05.05 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center
05.06 - Columbia, SC - The Township Auditorium
05.08 - Greensboro, NC - Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts


Related Stories


Smashing Pumpkins Announce Rock Invasion 2 Tour

The Contortionist Release Video For Smashing Pumpkins Cover

Guns N' Roses Add Smashing Pumpkins To Select Tour Dates

Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan Announces New Album

The Smashing Pumpkins and Noel Gallagher Add New Tour Dates

Billy Corgan Says Metal A Victim Of 'Weird Class Politics' 2018 In Review

D'arcy Wretzky Speaks Out About Smashing Pumpkins Reunion 2018 In Review

Smashing Pumpkins Lead KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas Lineup

Smashing Pumpkins Living Streaming Seattle Concert This Friday

Smashing Pumpkins Jam With Courtney Love At Anniversary Show

More Smashing Pumpkins News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Slipknot Postpone Live Dates Due To Corona Virus- Asking Alexandria Release 'Antisocial' Video- Journey Want Nothing To Do With Ousted Members- Ghost- more


Reviews
RockPile: Don Dokken- Dante Fox- Thor- More

Live: Cirque du Soleil's OVO

Sites and Sounds: True/False Film Fest

Brainsqueezed - Scarred

Road Trip: Cayamo 2020 Wraps Up With Gospel Show and a Wedding

advertisement


Latest News
Slipknot Postpone Live Dates Due To Corona Virus

Asking Alexandria Release 'Antisocial' Video

Journey Want Nothing To Do With Ousted Members

Ghost Reveal New Frontman Papa Emeritus IV

Trivium and Whitesnake Postpone Tours Over Coronavirus

Smashing Pumpkins Announce Rock Invasion 2 Tour

Hayley Williams Announces Petals For Armor Tour

Joe Bonamassa Gives Fans First Taste Of The Sleep Eazys



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.