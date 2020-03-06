Pearl Jam Announce Gigaton Cinema Premiere Event

(hennemusic) Pearl Jam will premiere their new album, "Gigaton", in more than 200 Dolby Atmos-equipped theaters worldwide on March 25, ahead of its release two days later.

The "Gigaton" listening experience includes a playback of the entire album in Dolby Atmos, with organizers saying the event will give fans the opportunity to hear the album in a completely different way.

Dolby Atmos expands the creative palette for artists and puts the listener more directly in touch with their vision without compromise, bringing fans closer than ever to the songs as instruments and vocals can be articulated with incredible clarity; the use of immersive sound makes listeners feel like they're inside the music.

"It's truly a unique way to experience this album," explains "Gigaton" producer Josh Evans. "I'm excited for fans to be able to immerse themselves in the sound and to hear the depth and layers of these songs and performances."

The "Gigaton" listening experience will be enhanced with a choice set of visuals curated and created by Evolve, the filmmaker and artist behind the music video for the record's first single "Dance Of The Clairvoyants." Watch the trailer for the event and read more here.

