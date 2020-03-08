Queen Stream Live Aid Set From Fire Fight Australia Concert

(hennemusic) Queen and Adam Lambert are streaming video of the band's reprised performance of their iconic Live Aid set during a February 16 headline performance at the Fire Fight Australia benefit concert in Sydney, AU.

For the first time since that historic event in 1985, Queen delivered its original 22 minute Live Aid setlist - as recreated in the 2018 biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody" - at ANZ Stadium to help raise funds for national bushfire relief and recovery efforts in the region.

The six-song set featured "Bohemian Rhapsody", "Radio Ga Ga", "Hammer To Fall", "Crazy Little Thing Called Love", "We Will Rock You" and "We Are The Champions."

Queen's original Live Aid appearance was beamed by satellite to 160 countries and watched by an audience of 1.5 billion worldwide, including 72,000 at London's Wembley Stadium.

Queen and Lambert just wrapped up a series of shows in Australia and New Zealand and will next be seen when they launch a European tour in Bologna, Italy in late May. Watch the performance here.

