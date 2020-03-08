Tesla Stream 'Signs' From Five Man London Jam Package

Package cover art Package cover art

(hennemusic) Tesla are streaming a 2019 live version of their cover of the Five Man Electrical Band's 1970 classic, "Signs", as the latest preview to the forthcoming package, "Five Man London Jam."

The California group originally scored a hit of their own with a 1990 version of the song from their "Five Man Acoustical Jam" record when it reached No. 8 on the US Billboard Hot 100; the project remains the band's highest-charting US album, peaking at No. 12 while going on to sell more than a million copies.

Due March 27, "Five Man London Jam" delivers a number of hits, fan favorites and covers alongside the very first live performance of "California Summer Song" from 2019's "Shock."

Tesla's Abbey Road performance was recorded and filmed in 4K high definition, and will be available in multiple formats, including Blu-ray, 2LP vinyl, CD and digital. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





