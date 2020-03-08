Anthrax Singer Full Journey Tribute Band Debut Streaming Online

(hennemusic) Anthrax singer Joey Belladonna debuted his new Journey tribute band, Journey Beyond, with a March 6 performance at The Beacon Theatre in Hopewell, VA, and video of the group's full opening night set is streaming online.

Belladonna and the lineup of guitarist Matt Basford, bassist Paul Arntz, keyboardist Doug Carter and drummer Justin Ward delivered an 18-song set full of hits by the San Francisco outfit with a focus on their most successful era during Steve Perry's tenure with the group.

"I am happy to announce the debut of Journey Beyond, a tribute to the legendary band Journey," shared Belladonna on social media. "It is my pleasure to welcome my new band out of Nashville and we are very excited to hit the stage together.

"Our first show is coming up this Friday, March 6 in Hopewell, VA at The Beacon Theatre. We are excited to be performing a night of Journey's timeless hits and we look forward to seeing some new fans in the crowd!"

"As things get moving," he added, "we're hoping to come to a venue near you!"

Belladonna's Journey fandom led to Anthrax covering the 1981 track, "Keep On Runnin'", on their 2013 EP, "Anthems."

Journey beyond is the rocker's second tribute band outside of Anthrax; he also sings and plays drums in the classic rock group Chief Big Way. Watch the full show here.

