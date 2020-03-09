My Dying Bride Release 'To Outlive The Gods' Video
My Dying Bride have released a music video for their new track "To Outlive The Gods". The song comes from their just released new studio album.
The band's new record, entitled "The Ghost Of Orion", hit stores last week. The "To Outlive The Gods" video was directed by Hal Sinden and is billed as a "doomed live story".
Frontman Aaron Stainthorpe had the following to say about the song, "When passion is so strong and so driven, even the Gods will be put to shame." Watch the video below:
