.

My Dying Bride Release 'To Outlive The Gods' Video

Michael Angulia | 03-09-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

My Dying BrideCover art courtesy Nuclear Blast

My Dying Bride have released a music video for their new track "To Outlive The Gods". The song comes from their just released new studio album.

The band's new record, entitled "The Ghost Of Orion", hit stores last week. The "To Outlive The Gods" video was directed by Hal Sinden and is billed as a "doomed live story".

Frontman Aaron Stainthorpe had the following to say about the song, "When passion is so strong and so driven, even the Gods will be put to shame." Watch the video below:


Related Stories


My Dying Bride Release 'To Outlive The Gods' Video

My Dying Bride Release 'Your Broken Shore' Video

My Dying Bride Stream New Song and Announce Album

My Dying Bride Complete Work On New Album

My Dying Bride Announce Lineup Change

My Dying Bride Frontman Reveals Devastating News

More My Dying Bride News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Van Halen's David Lee Roth Still Has It Says Vai- Alice Cooper Adds Summer Tour Dates- Sick Of It All Postpone Tour Due To Illness- Linkin Park 'Hybrid Theory' Celebration- more


Reviews
Root 66: Tami Neilson- Robert Vincent- Jeremy Garrett and Sideline

Salute to International Women's Day: Holly Near, Sweet Lizzy Project and more

RockPile: Don Dokken- Dante Fox- Thor- More

Live: Cirque du Soleil's OVO

Sites and Sounds: True/False Film Fest

advertisement


Latest News
Van Halen's David Lee Roth Still Has It Says Vai

Alice Cooper Add Summer Tour Dates

Sick Of It All Postpone Tour Due To Illness

Linkin Park Enlisting Fans For 'Hybrid Theory' Celebration

My Dying Bride Release 'To Outlive The Gods' Video

Ratt, Tom Keifer, Skid Row and Slaughter Announce Summer Tour

Billy Joel In The Studio For 'Glass Houses' 40th Anniversary

Dennis DeYoung Streams Collaboration With Julian Lennon



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.