My Dying Bride Release 'To Outlive The Gods' Video

Cover art courtesy Nuclear Blast Cover art courtesy Nuclear Blast

My Dying Bride have released a music video for their new track "To Outlive The Gods". The song comes from their just released new studio album.

The band's new record, entitled "The Ghost Of Orion", hit stores last week. The "To Outlive The Gods" video was directed by Hal Sinden and is billed as a "doomed live story".

Frontman Aaron Stainthorpe had the following to say about the song, "When passion is so strong and so driven, even the Gods will be put to shame." Watch the video below:





Related Stories

My Dying Bride Release 'Your Broken Shore' Video

My Dying Bride Stream New Song and Announce Album

My Dying Bride Complete Work On New Album

My Dying Bride Announce Lineup Change

My Dying Bride Frontman Reveals Devastating News

More My Dying Bride News



