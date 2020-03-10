KISS Cancel Fan Events On Current Tour Due To Coronavirus

Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski

KISS have announced that they will not be holding meet and greet events with fans on their current End Of The Road Farewell Tour due to concerns over spread of Covid-19 coronavirus.

The band's manager Doc McGhee explained the decision, "Our Meet and Greets have always offered us and you our fans a unique opportunity to literally stand shoulder to shoulder together.

"After many discussions with experts in the field, we have been advised to temporarily cancel these events given the reality that we do this nightly for a hundred or more fans.

"Shows will continue as scheduled and we look forward to resuming our time with you backstage."





