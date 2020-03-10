Sammy Hagar Planning Las Vegas Residency

The Circle's debut album cover art The Circle's debut album cover art

Former Van Halen and current The Circle frontman Sammy Hagar has revealed that he is planning to launch a residency at The Strat in Las Vegas this spring.

The Red Rocker spoke to the Las Vegas Review Journal about the plan to stage a special show in the Strat's "Celestia" tent and is aiming to begin the series in June ahead of his summer tour and then continue with a one weekend per month shows at the venue.

Hagar told the paper, "I want to create the ultimate environment where I can throw the ultimate party, like I have done in Cabo for 30 years for my birthday, but at another time of year here in Las Vegas, which is really the party capital of the world. I hate to put Cabo second to anything, but I feel in this case it's gotta take second place to Las Vegas."

Sammy also revealed that he has issued an open invitation to a number of his friends in the business including Rick Springfield, Billy Idol, Toby Keith, Kenny Chesney, Journey's Neal Schon, Motley Crue's Vince Neil and more.





Related Stories

Sammy Hagar's Eddie Money Tribute Preview Streaming

Sammy Hagar, Whitesnake, Night Ranger Tour Announced

Sammy Hagar, Whitesnake and Night Ranger Plan Summer Tour

Sammy Hagar Leads Additions To Aerosmith Tribute Concert

Sammy Hagar Dismisses Feud With Van Halen's David Lee Roth 2019 In Review

Sammy Hagar Releases 'Space Between' Short Film 2019 In Review

Sammy Hagar Exposes His Worst Career Moment 2019 In Review

Sammy Hagar On The Downfall Of Van Halen 2019 In Review

Sammy Hagar Explains What The 'Space Between' Means 2019 In Review

More Sammy Hagar News



