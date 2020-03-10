.

Sammy Hagar Planning Las Vegas Residency

K. Wiggins | 03-10-2020

Sammy Hagar

Former Van Halen and current The Circle frontman Sammy Hagar has revealed that he is planning to launch a residency at The Strat in Las Vegas this spring.

The Red Rocker spoke to the Las Vegas Review Journal about the plan to stage a special show in the Strat's "Celestia" tent and is aiming to begin the series in June ahead of his summer tour and then continue with a one weekend per month shows at the venue.

Hagar told the paper, "I want to create the ultimate environment where I can throw the ultimate party, like I have done in Cabo for 30 years for my birthday, but at another time of year here in Las Vegas, which is really the party capital of the world. I hate to put Cabo second to anything, but I feel in this case it's gotta take second place to Las Vegas."

Sammy also revealed that he has issued an open invitation to a number of his friends in the business including Rick Springfield, Billy Idol, Toby Keith, Kenny Chesney, Journey's Neal Schon, Motley Crue's Vince Neil and more.


