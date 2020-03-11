All-Star Peter Green Tribute Concert Hitting Theaters

The concert film "Mick Fleetwood & Friends Celebrate The Music Of Peter Green And The Early Years Of Fleetwood Mac" will be screened in theaters in various countries this June.

The two night theatrical event will be shown in movie theaters in the UK, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand on June 2nd and June 7th. A box set will follow on October 16th.

The all-star tribute concert to the founding guitarist and vocalist of Fleetwood Mac took place on February 25th at the London Palladium and featured performances from Pink Floyd's David Gilmour, Metallica's Kirk Hammett, The Who's Pete Townshend, Aerosmith's Steven Tyler, ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons, Rolling Stones' Bill Wyman, Crowded House's Neil Finn, British blues legend and former Peter Green bandmate John Mayall and more.

Mick Fleetwood put the show together and had this to say, "The concert is a celebration of those early blues days where we all began, and it's important to recognize the profound impact Peter and the early Fleetwood Mac had on the world of music.

"Peter was my greatest mentor and it gives me such joy to pay tribute to his incredible talent. I am honoured to be sharing the stage with some of the many artists Peter has inspired over the years and who share my great respect for this remarkable musician. 'Then Play On'..." Find more details here.





