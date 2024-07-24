Rainbow: Live In Munich 1977 as a Special Edition Coming

(Kayos) On September 19, Mercury Studios will release Rainbow: Live In Munich 1977 as a Special Edition 2CD+DVD package. This show has been previously released as individual DVD and 2CD packages in the past, and this is the first time they have been packaged together.

Captured during the band's 1977 European tour, Live In Munich is the only full live concert ever filmed with the classic Ritchie Blackmore/Ronnie James Dio/Cozy Powell classic line-up.

Rainbow was the brainchild of legendary guitarist Ritchie Blackmore, created in 1975 after his departure from Deep Purple. A string of hit albums ignited immediate success, which persevered until 1983, when Blackmore disbanded the group (and re- joined Deep Purple). Featuring the line-up of Blackmore, Cozy Powell (drums), Bob Daisley (bass), David Stone (keyboards), and premiere Rock and Roll vocalist Ronnie James Dio, the excitement in the air during this night was electric. This might be due, in part, to Blackmore's late arrival to Munich just before the concert, after being smuggled out of Austria after trouble with the police at a gig two nights earlier. This seemed to inspire both the band and the audience to create a truly remarkable gig.

The DVD includes original promo videos for "Long Live Rock 'N' Roll," "Gates Of Babylon," and "L.A. Connection," a photo gallery, slideshow with audio commentary, interviews, and the "Rainbow Over Texas '76" feature, which includes additional interviews and performance footage. Truly, Live In Munich 1977 is a brilliant showcase of the primal electricity of Rainbow.

DVD TRACK LISTING:

1. Introduction

2. Kill The King

3. Mistreated

4. Sixteenth Century Greensleeves

5. Catch The Rainbow

6. Long Live Rock 'n' Roll

7. Man On The Silver Mountain

8. Still I'm Sad

9. Do You Close Your Eyes

CD:

Disc One:

1. Introduction

2. Kill The King

3. Mistreated

4. Sixteenth Century Greensleeves

5. Catch The Rainbow

6. Long Live Rock 'n' Roll

Disc Two:

1. Man On The Silver Mountain

2. Still I'm Sad

3. Do You Close Your Eyes

