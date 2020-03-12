.

Lacuna Coil Release 'Save Me' Live Video

Michael Angulia | 03-12-2020

Lacuna CoilAlbum cover art

Lacuna Coil have released a brand new live video for their single "Save Me" that was captured during the band's recent European tour and directed by Isabella D'Alessandro.

Andrea Ferro had the following to say about the single, "Save me is about the fact that we all make mistakes, have struggles, and even regret things. But we are not those mistakes and struggle. We have the power to shape our day. The time is now."

The track comes from the band's most recent studio album, "Black Anima", which was released in October of last year. Watch the new live video below:


