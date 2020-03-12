.

Rock Hall Induction Ceremony Postponed Due To Coronavirus

K. Wiggins | 03-12-2020

Rock HallNine Inch Nails cover art

The 2020 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony has been postponed due to the current spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, organizers have announced.

The class of 2020, including Nine Inch Nails, Depeche Mode, the Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, T-Rex and the Notorious B.I.G., were originally scheduled to be inducted on May 2nd at the Public Hall in Cleveland, but will now be honored on a date to be announced.

Rock Hall president Joel Peresman had this to say, "Our first concern is to the health and safety of our attendees and artists and we are complying to the direction of the local and state authorities and common sense. We look forward to rescheduling the ceremony and will make that announcement at the earliest convenience."


