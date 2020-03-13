KISS Postpone Concerts Over Coronavirus

(hennemusic) KISS have postponed the final three dates of the current leg of their farewell tour as concerns over the coronavirus pandemic continue to affect the live music industry.

"The final three shows of the spring leg of the KISS End Of The Road Tour are being rescheduled out of an abundance of caution," said the band in a released statement. "The Tulsa, OK concert (originally scheduled for March 12) will now be Sunday, October 4 at BOK Center; Biloxi, MS (originally scheduled for March 15) will now be Tuesday, October 6 at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum; and Lafayette, LA (originally scheduled for March 14) will now be Wednesday, October 7 at Cajundome.

"Tickets will be honored on the new dates. The Fall leg of the tour remains unchanged. The band looks forward to seeing the fans very soon."

News of the rescheduled dates comes just days after KISS announced plans to temporarily cancel meet and greets for their upcoming shows as a way of limiting exposure and contact between themselves and fans due to the unfolding coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis. Read more here.





