(hennemusic) KISS have postponed the final three dates of the current leg of their farewell tour as concerns over the coronavirus pandemic continue to affect the live music industry.
"The final three shows of the spring leg of the KISS End Of The Road Tour are being rescheduled out of an abundance of caution," said the band in a released statement. "The Tulsa, OK concert (originally scheduled for March 12) will now be Sunday, October 4 at BOK Center; Biloxi, MS (originally scheduled for March 15) will now be Tuesday, October 6 at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum; and Lafayette, LA (originally scheduled for March 14) will now be Wednesday, October 7 at Cajundome.
"Tickets will be honored on the new dates. The Fall leg of the tour remains unchanged. The band looks forward to seeing the fans very soon."
News of the rescheduled dates comes just days after KISS announced plans to temporarily cancel meet and greets for their upcoming shows as a way of limiting exposure and contact between themselves and fans due to the unfolding coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis. Read more here.
KISS Cancel Fan Events On Current Tour Due To Coronavirus
KISS Could 'Absolutely' Continue On With New Members
KISS Rock America's Got Talent Finale
KISS Set To Rock Prime Time TV
KISS Farewell Tour Does Not Mean The End Of The Band
KISS Frontman Talks Picking David Lee Roth For Tour
David Lee Roth rocks Van Halen Classics On KISS Tour Debut
KISS Performs Farewell Tour Debut Of 1974 Classic
KISS Postpone Concerts Over Coronavirus- 2020 Record Store Day Delayed Until June- Liam Gallagher Announces MTV Unplugged Album- Rage Against The Machine- more
Engelbert Humperdinck - Reflections
On The Record: Ibrahim Ferrer and Radio Tarifa
Root 66: Tami Neilson- Robert Vincent- Jeremy Garrett and Sideline
Salute to International Women's Day: Holly Near, Sweet Lizzy Project and more
RockPile: Don Dokken- Dante Fox- Thor- More
KISS Postpone Concerts Over Coronavirus
2020 Record Store Day Delayed Until June
Liam Gallagher Announces MTV Unplugged Album
Rage Against The Machine Postpone Reunion Tour Dates
The Black Dahlia Murder Release 'Child Of Night' Video
Singled Out: Bury Tomorrow's Cannibal
Alice Cooper Pushing Spring North American Tour To Fall
King 810 Release 'Hellhounds' Video