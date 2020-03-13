The Black Dahlia Murder Release 'Child Of Night' Video

The Black Dahlia Murder have released a music video for their new single "Child Of Night". The song comes from the band's forthcoming album "Verminous", which will be released on April 17th.

Frontman Trevor Strnad had this to say about the new record, "I think this is the biggest evolutionary leap we've ever taken from one album to the next. We stoked the creative fires with 2017's 'Nightbringers' and it's gone much further now in 'Verminous'.

"It's a very colorful, moody, and charismatic album that experiments with new sounds and ideas without losing the cutthroat Black Dahlia edge. There is a lot of minutiae to digest. Plenty of delicious little Easter eggs woven into the fabric of each song. Each one is a living, breathing entity that will stand on its own as some of the best music this band has ever created." Watch the video below:





