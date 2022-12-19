The Black Dahlia Murder Frontman Trevor Strnad Dead At 41 (2022 In Review)

The Black Dahlia Murder Frontman Trevor Strnad Dead At 41 was a top 22 story from May 2022: The Black Dahlia Murder frontman and co-founder Trevor Strnad has passed away at the age of 41.

Trevor's bandmates broke the sad news to fans with the following message, "It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Trevor Scott Strnad. Beloved son, brother, and Shepard of good times, he was loved by all that met him.

"A walking encyclopedia of all things music. He was a hugger, a writer, and truly one of the world's greatest entertainers. His lyrics provided the world with stories and spells and horror and whimsy. It was his life to be your show.

"National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 800-273-8255"

