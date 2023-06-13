The Black Dahlia Murder, Chelsea Grin Fall Tour Announced

(Earsplit) Following their wildly successful Verminous Remnant Spring headlining tour, The Black Dahlia Murder today announces a final bout of shows before returning to the studio to complete their next studio album.

The short journey, which begins on September 8th at Blue Ridge Rock Fest in Alton, Virginia and closes on September 16th at the New England Metal Fest in Worcester, Massachusetts, includes a performance alongside Lamb Of God in Pikeville, Kentucky.

Support will be provided by Chelsea Grin, Gates To Hell, and labelmates, 200 Stab Wounds, on select shows. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 16th at 10:00am local time. See all confirmed dates below.

The Black Dahlia Murder w/ Chelsea Grin, 200 Stab Wounds, Gates To Hell:

9/08/2023 Blue Ridge Rock Fest - Alton, VA *

9/09/2023 The Concourse - Knoxville, TN

9/10/2023 Mercury Ballroom - Louisville, KY

9/11/2023 Appalachian Wireless Arena - Pikeville, KY w/ Lamb Of God, After The Burial, Alpha Wolf *

9/12/2023 The King Of Clubs - Columbus, OH

9/14/2023 Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ

9/15/2023 Reverb - Reading, PA

9/16/2023 New England Metal Fest - Worcester, MA

* THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER only

The Black Dahlia Murder's most recent full-length, Verminous, was released in 2020 via Metal Blade Records. Without compromising a scrap of heaviness, the record stands among the band's most dynamic, rousing, and emotional releases to date.

Louder Sound crowned Verminous, "absolutely excellent," while Blabbermouth wrote, "This is a deeper and smarter realization of the Michigan crew's tried and tested formula, and one blessed with several of the finest songs they have ever written... File next to Nocturnal and Ritual as an unquestionable career peak.

