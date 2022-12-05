The Black Dahlia Murder Frontman Trevor Strnad Dead At 41

The Black Dahlia Murder frontman and co-founder Trevor Strnad has passed away at the age of 41. A cause of death has not been revealed but the band hared the phone number of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline in their statement.
Trevor's bandmates broke the sad news to fans with the following message, "It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Trevor Scott Strnad. Beloved son, brother, and Shepard of good times, he was loved by all that met him.
"A walking encyclopedia of all things music. He was a hugger, a writer, and truly one of the world's greatest entertainers. His lyrics provided the world with stories and spells and horror and whimsy. It was his life to be your show.
"National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 800-273-8255"
