Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth says that he values being able to perform live and tour "eminently" but says that it comes at a cost to his health, comparing it to boxing and the NFL.
While Van Halen has been on hiatus, Roth returned to the scene last year with the launch of his Las Vegas residency and more recently supporting KISS on their latest leg of their End Of The Road farewell tour.
Roth sat down with Las Vegas Magazine to discuss the residency and KISS tour and when asked how performing live and touring has changed for him, he responded, "I've come to value it eminently.
"That's a space like a boxing ring. How many people have literally sacrificed their health to get to it, and then again to stay with it, whether it's a theater, an opera stage, a ballet floor?
"There's so much great talent and ambition and energy out there now, so much more than when I started. I value that effort and I value that which I have more than I ever have before.
"The injury rate for my job is like the NFL- 100 percent. But I'm looking at 40 summers and a full house. Are you kidding me? We're going to play to half a million people by Hanukkah."
Van Halen's David Lee Roth Still Has It Says Vai
Van Halen's David Lee Roth Addresses Voice Criticisms
David Lee Roth Comments On Eddie Van Halen's Health
KISS Frontman Talks Picking David Lee Roth For Tour
Van Halen Tried To Recruit David Lee Roth Bandmate
David Lee Roth rocks Van Halen Classics On KISS Tour Debut
David Lee Roth Says He Was Van Halen 'Musical Director'
David Lee Roth In The Studio For 'Crazy From The Heat' Anniversary
David Lee Roth Aimed To Go Beyond Van Halen With Solo Band
More Guns N' Roses Live Appearances Postponed- Van Halen's David Lee Roth Talks Health Cost Of Touring- Poison's Bret Michaels Explains Missing 80s Cruise- more
Engelbert Humperdinck - Reflections
On The Record: Ibrahim Ferrer and Radio Tarifa
Root 66: Tami Neilson- Robert Vincent- Jeremy Garrett and Sideline
Salute to International Women's Day: Holly Near, Sweet Lizzy Project and more
RockPile: Don Dokken- Dante Fox- Thor- More
More Guns N' Roses Live Appearances Postponed
Van Halen's David Lee Roth Talks Health Cost Of Touring
Poison's Bret Michaels Explains Missing 80s Cruise
Jellyfish Stars Reunite For New Band The Lickerish Quartet
Paradise Lost Announce New Album And Tease First Track
Caligula's Horse Stream New Song 'The Tempest'
Metal Supergroup Werewolves Stream New Song and Ink Album Deal
Singled Out: Ben Wood & The Bad Ideas' Noondrunk