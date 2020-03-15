Allman Brothers Band Reunite For 50th Anniversary Concert

(hennemusic) The surviving members of The Allman Brothers Band reunited for a 50th anniversary concert at New York's Madison Square Garden on March 10, and video from the event is streaming online.

Billed as "The Brothers", the lineup of drummer Jaimoe Johanson, guitarists Warren Haynes and Derek Trucks, bassist Oteil Burbridge and percussionist Marc Quinones were joined at the one-time event by Duane Trucks and Reese Wynans, and special guest Chuck Leavell.

The group started the evening with the first two songs on the Allman Brothers' 1969 debut, "Don't Want You No More" and "It's Not My Cross to Bear," and stayed focused on the classic material from the band's first four albums for much of the night, according to Billboard.

Noted expert Alan Paul - author of "One Way Out: The Inside History of the Allman Brothers Band" - detailed the highlights of the two-set, four-hour performance, which wrapped up with Jaimoe taking to the microphone to say a few words of thanks before the lineup closed out the reunion with "Midnight Rider" and "Whipping Post."

The 2019 tribute comes 50 years after the group formed in Jacksonville, FL in the spring of 1969, and six years since they performed their final show at New York's Beacon Theatre on October 28, 2014. Watch some videos from the show here.

