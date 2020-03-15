Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Closed Due To Coronavirus

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Museum have announced that they have closed their Cleveland, Oh establishment to the public for this week due to the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

The shared the news with the following social media post, "As part of an international effort to help prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), we have made the decision to temporarily close our Museum to the public.

"Effective Saturday, March 14th, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Museum will be closed through Friday, March 27th. We will continue to monitor the situation week to week and provide regular updates on our website: www.rockhall.com/coronavirus

"If you have purchased a ticket for general admission, it will be honored at our Box Office upon your future visit or refunded.

"In the meantime, explore www.rockhall.com/inductees for archival Induction Ceremony video footage, images and official Hall of Fame program biographies, stories and exhibits related to our Inductees. Our YouTube channel is filled with museum and Inductee videos as well from past programs and performances.

"Teachers working to create plans for distance learning can explore our free online resources that help you engage students through the power of rock & roll. Visit Rock Hall EDU edu.rockhall.com, our new digital learning platform, to create a free account and access professionally developed lesson plans, activities, presentations, videos, playlists and other digitized primary source materials from our Library & Archives.

"We will continue to tap into our museum and Inductee history to create more stories and ways to engage with us while the museum is temporarily closed. Thank you for your support and let's safely enjoy the power of rock together through all of our digital platforms."





