Van Halen Producer Ted Templeman Releasing Autobiography

Book cover art

Longtime Van Halen producer Ted Templeman has announced that he will be releasing his brand new autobiography, as told to Greg Renoff, on April 21st.

In addition to Van Halen and frontman David Lee Roth, Templeman has worked with a number of notable music stars including The Doobie Brothers, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Eric Clapton, Lowell George, Sammy Hagar, Linda Ronstadt, and Carly Simon.

The book will be entitled Ted Templeman: A Platinum Producer's Life in Music and according to the publisher it will feature Ted revealing "the inner workings of his professional and personal relationships with some" of the aforementioned music stars.





