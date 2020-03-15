antiMusic Logo News Reviews Day in Rock RockNewsWire

Zakk Wylde Postpones Black Label Society Tour Dates

Michael Angulia | 03-15-2020

Black Label Society

Zakk Wylde has announced that Black Label Society have postponed the remaining dates of their North American headline tour due to the covid-19 coronavirus outbreak.

He promises that the rescheduled dates will soon be announced for the North American Crusade that features support from Obituary and Lord Dying.

Wylde had this to say, "Berserkers! We are postponing the remainder of our North American Crusade. Rescheduled dates will be announced next week so please hold on to your tickets.

"Thanks to everyone that came out to the shows and everyone please stay safe and healthy. We will see you all very soon!" See the postponed dates below:

03/13 - Kewadin Casinos - Sault Ste. Marie - Sault Ste. Marie, MI
03/14 - North Star Mohican Casino Resort - Bowler, WI
03/16 - Old Forester's Paristown Hall - Louisville, KY
03/17 - The Orange Peel - Asheville, NC
03/19 - Mars Music Hall - Huntsville, AL
03/20 - Hard Rock Biloxi - Biloxi, MS
03/21 - The Plant - Dothan, AL
03/22 - Jannus Live - St Petersburg, FL
03/24 - Music Farm - Charleston, SC
03/25 - Georgia Theatre - Athens, GA
03/27 - Main Street Armory - Rochester, NY
03/28 - The Webster - Hartford, CT


