Academy of Country Music Awards Pushed Back To Fall

ACM have announced that the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards show in Las Vegas has been postponed until September from the original date of April 5th.

The annual event was scheduled to be broadcast live on the CBS television network but the Academy pushed it back due to the coronavirus concerns.

The details for the rescheduled event, including date, venue, and time, will be announced. Academy of Country Music CEO Damon Whiteside had this to say, "The ACM Awards is a tentpole event for our Country Music industry, and the Academy of Country Music and dick clark productions went to great lengths to find a safe solution for the show to go on so that we can honor our artist community.

"This decision involved many partners, stakeholders and the industry who we have been in constant conversations with over the past several days as the situation has developed.

"We look forward to identifying a future date that we can celebrate with our Country community safely."





