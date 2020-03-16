I Prevail Unplug For Reimagined 'Hurricane'

I Prevail have released a new stripped down acoustic version of their hit single "Hurricane". The original version of the track appeared on the band's 2019's studio album "Trauma".
The group had this to say about the new version, "'Hurricane' is one of the most important songs on Trauma. It was one of the first tracks we wrote for the album and it became a pillar in building the central message and sound we wanted to create.
"From the day we wrote it, there was a vision for a stripped-down version of the song that would allow us to explore more delicate instrumentation, production, and vocals.
"This version definitely brings to life a different mood and atmosphere to experience the track." Listen to the new version here.
