I Prevail To Rock Gramercy Theatre For SiriusXM

(Atom Splitter) SiriusXM today announced that GRAMMY Award-nominated rock band I PREVAIL will perform a special concert for SiriusXM on Thursday, February 1 at the Gramercy Theatre in New York City. From the start, SiriusXM has been dedicated to amplifying I Prevail's music with continued airplay on Octane, and now this intimate show will bring fans an exclusive and unique concert experience.

SiriusXM Octane Presents I Prevail, hosted by SiriusXM Octane's Jose Mangin, will feature the band performing music from their latest album TRUE POWER, including popular songs "Bad Things," "Deep End," and "Closure," as well as many other fan favorites that Octane has been first to break like "Hurricane," "Bow Down," and "Scars."

SiriusXM was an early supporter with Octane breaking the band and having the world premiere of almost every single they put out. Over the years, I Prevail has continued to dominate Octane's airwaves with the number one Big Uns Song Of The Year in 2019, exclusive performances for Octane Unleaded and Octane's Home Invasion Festival, and multiple guest DJs and weekend takeovers.

SiriusXM subscribers can enter for a chance to win tickets to see I Prevail, PLUS have their chance to meet the band at the show. For all entry details and official rules visit www.siriusxm.com/iprevailnyc and listen to Octane on the SiriusXM app. No purchase necessary to enter or win. U.S. only/18+.

I Prevail said, "Our love and appreciation for SiriusXM's Octane goes back nearly a decade. When we were just starting out and finding our voice, Octane gave us a chance to be heard. As we grow and evolve, Octane continues to give us unwavering support. Playing this show is the least we can do for Octane. What better way to give back than to play a show for their incredible listeners."

SiriusXM Octane Presents I Prevail will air in its entirety on SiriusXM's Octane (channel 37) on March 1 and will also be available to stream on the SiriusXM app.

Related Stories

I Prevail Share Video For Stripped Version Of 'Deep End'

I Prevail, Killswitch Engage and More To Be ShipRocked

I Prevail Go To The 'Deep End' With New Video

I Prevail Share 'Bad Things' With New Video

News > I Prevail