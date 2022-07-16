I Prevail Share 'Bad Things' With New Video

(Atom Splitter) I Prevail have shared the new video for "Bad Things." The song appears on the band's forthcoming album "True Power," which arrives via Fearless Records on August 19th.
The video finds the band in performance mode - capturing the visceral nature of the song, as well as the band in its most natural state. Elsewhere, follow the knives.
The band will also embark on the "True Power" tour this fall. Pierce The Veil and Fit For a King will support. Yours Truly will appear on the first leg, while Stand Atlantic will appear on the second leg. The first leg kicks off in Asbury Park, New Jersey and runs through October 9 in Chicago. The second leg picks up in Las Vegas on October 22 with an appearance at the When We Were Young Festival. It wraps on November 22 in Detroit in the band's native Michigan. Watch the video and see the dates below:
LEG 1:
WITH PIERCE THE VEIL, FIT FOR A KING, + YOURS TRULY:
9/9 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage
9/10 - Danville, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Fest*#
9/11 - Pittsburgh, PA - UPMC Events Center
9/13 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
9/14 - Oshkosh, WI - Oshkosh Arena#
9/16 - St. Paul, MN - Myth Live
9/17 - Ralston, NE - Liberty First Credit Union Arena#
9/18 - Wichita, KS - Wave#
9/20 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion
9/21 - San Antonio, TX - Tech Port Center#
9/23 - Lubbock, TX - Lonestar Amphitheater#
9/24 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom
9/25 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall#
9/27 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
9/28 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
9/29 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues
10/1 - Silvers Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring
10/2 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17
10/4 - Montreal, QC - L'Olympia#
10/5 - Toronto, ON - Rebel
10/7 - Ft. Wayne, IN - The Clyde Theatre
10/8 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe
10/9 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
*I Prevail & Pierce The Veil Only // Festival Date
#Non-Live Nation Date
LEG 2:
WITH PIERCE THE VEIL, FIT FOR A KING, + STAND ATLANTIC:
10/22 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Fest*
10/23 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Fest*
10/24 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
10/26 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic
10/28 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
10/29 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Fest*
10/31 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort & Casino
11/1 - Boise, ID - Revolution Concert House and Event Center
11/2 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
11/4 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
11/6 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater
11/8 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave#
11/9 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory
11/11 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre
11/12 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center
11/13 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
11/15 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues
11/18 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia
11/19 - Cambridge, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
11/20 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Riverworks#
11/22 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore
*I Prevail & Pierce The Veil Only // Festival Date
#Non-Live Nation Date
I Prevail Announce North American Headline Tour
I Prevail Announce New Album With 'Body Bag'
I Prevail Unplug For Reimagined 'Hurricane'
I Prevail Music and Merch (ad)
Paramore Announce First Tour Since 2018- Anthrax Bring The Noise With Chuck D- ZZ Top Share Video Trailer For 'Raw' Album- more
Ozzy Osbourne Goes Behind The Scenes- Disturbed Return With 'Hey You' Video- Alice Cooper Reuniting With Kane Roberts- Pearl Jam- more
Megadeth's David Ellefson Returns With Dieth Supergroup- Ozzy Osbourne To Debut At Comic-Con- Bleed the Sky 'Terminate' New Singer- more
Bruce Springsteen US Tour- Five Finger Death Punch Team With Iron Maiden- Def Leppard Become Hard Rock Billionaires- more
Ronnie James Dio Wrote 'Holy Diver' For Black Sabbath- Nita Strauss Apparently Leaves Alice Cooper Band- Journey- more
Caught In The Act: The Stadium Tour: Def Leppard- Motley Crue- Poison- More
Live: Festival d'ete de Quebec Day 9: Female Artists Electrify the Night
Sites and Sounds: Sixthman Cruises Roundup
Caught In The Act: Blues On The Fox Festival- Buddy Guy and more
Paramore Announce First Tour Since 2018
Anberlin's Nate Young Directs Band's Circles Video
Pop Evil Go Into The Vortex With 'Eye Of The Storm' Remix
Vicious Rumors Recruit Ronny Munroe As New Singer
I Prevail Share 'Bad Things' With New Video
Jack White Announces In Store Appearance For Entering Heaven Alive Release
Walker Hayes Shares 'Y'all Life' Video
Tyson Motsenbocker Shares 'Carlo Rossi (Love in the Face of Great Danger)' Video