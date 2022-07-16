I Prevail Share 'Bad Things' With New Video

(Atom Splitter) I Prevail have shared the new video for "Bad Things." The song appears on the band's forthcoming album "True Power," which arrives via Fearless Records on August 19th.

The video finds the band in performance mode - capturing the visceral nature of the song, as well as the band in its most natural state. Elsewhere, follow the knives.

The band will also embark on the "True Power" tour this fall. Pierce The Veil and Fit For a King will support. Yours Truly will appear on the first leg, while Stand Atlantic will appear on the second leg. The first leg kicks off in Asbury Park, New Jersey and runs through October 9 in Chicago. The second leg picks up in Las Vegas on October 22 with an appearance at the When We Were Young Festival. It wraps on November 22 in Detroit in the band's native Michigan. Watch the video and see the dates below:

LEG 1:

WITH PIERCE THE VEIL, FIT FOR A KING, + YOURS TRULY:

9/9 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage

9/10 - Danville, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Fest*#

9/11 - Pittsburgh, PA - UPMC Events Center

9/13 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

9/14 - Oshkosh, WI - Oshkosh Arena#

9/16 - St. Paul, MN - Myth Live

9/17 - Ralston, NE - Liberty First Credit Union Arena#

9/18 - Wichita, KS - Wave#

9/20 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

9/21 - San Antonio, TX - Tech Port Center#

9/23 - Lubbock, TX - Lonestar Amphitheater#

9/24 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

9/25 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall#

9/27 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

9/28 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

9/29 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues

10/1 - Silvers Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

10/2 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17

10/4 - Montreal, QC - L'Olympia#

10/5 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

10/7 - Ft. Wayne, IN - The Clyde Theatre

10/8 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe

10/9 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

*I Prevail & Pierce The Veil Only // Festival Date

#Non-Live Nation Date

LEG 2:

WITH PIERCE THE VEIL, FIT FOR A KING, + STAND ATLANTIC:

10/22 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Fest*

10/23 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Fest*

10/24 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

10/26 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic

10/28 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

10/29 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Fest*

10/31 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort & Casino

11/1 - Boise, ID - Revolution Concert House and Event Center

11/2 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

11/4 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

11/6 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

11/8 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave#

11/9 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory

11/11 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

11/12 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center

11/13 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

11/15 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

11/18 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

11/19 - Cambridge, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

11/20 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Riverworks#

11/22 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

*I Prevail & Pierce The Veil Only // Festival Date

#Non-Live Nation Date

