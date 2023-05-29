I Prevail Share Video For Stripped Version Of 'Deep End'

Single art

(Atom Splitter) I Prevail released their new record TRUE POWER via Fearless Records last year. It was followed by a sold out, two-leg tour across the U.S. and Canada.

Today, the band has shared the video for the stripped version of their latest single "Deep End." This version of the song is laced with a haunting piano melody.

'"Deep End" showcases I Prevail's deftness with dynamics, vacillating between tempos and emotions before the final fadeout. The song's message is as powerful as its melody, and that's precisely why the song takes hold from start to finish.

"'Deep End' felt special from the day we wrote it," the band says. "Being one of the most introspective tracks on the record, it became a reflection on an attempt to stop battling certain things about yourself and instead learning to accept them as a part of who you are. There's a peace to be found in that. Overall, this track allowed us to evolve the softer side of our band and we're incredibly proud of it."

Related Stories

I Prevail, Killswitch Engage and More To Be ShipRocked

I Prevail Go To The 'Deep End' With New Video

I Prevail Share 'Bad Things' With New Video

I Prevail Announce North American Headline Tour

More I Prevail News