New Found Glory Share New Song 'Nothing To Say'

Michael Angulia | 03-16-2020

New Found GlorySingle cover art courtesy Big Picture Media

New Found Glory have released a lyric video for their brand new track "Nothing To Say." The song is the latest track from their forthcoming studio album.

Guitarist Chad Gilbert spoke to Billboard about the new song and says that is "a song for friend circles that struggle with a member of that circle who seems to never have anything good to say.

"We hope this song can be a fun release for people dealing with the same types of friendships. We definitely don't think you should drop people in these sort of situations but take a healthy boundary so you aren't being pulled into it. Try to help that person grow above it."

"Nothing To Say" is the follow-up to the previous single "Greatest Of All Time". Both songs will appear on the band's new album "Forever + Ever x Infinity", which is set to hit stores on May 29th. Watch the lyric video below:


