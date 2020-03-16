Van Halen's David Lee Roth Postpones Las Vegas Residency Shows

(hennemusic) Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth has announced that he has postponed this month's series of Las Vegas residency shows due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Roth - who launched the run with three performances in January before joining KISS last month for US dates on that band's farewell tour - was scheduled to appear for six more residency gigs at the House Of Blues this month: March 18, 20-21, 25, 27-28.

The news comes just days after Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak declared a state of emergency in the region, according to the Las Vegas Sun.

"@HOBLasVegas postponed," tweeted Roth on Sunday. "And now a word from Dave: 'Somebody get me a Doctor, just kidding.. Take your Whiskey home, not kidding..' Love Dave #DavidLeeRoth #DiamondDave #DLR"

Roth's stint on the KISS tour also came to an early end this past week when the classic rockers postponed the final three shows of the winter leg; the pair are currently scheduled to regroup in August for more North American concerts. See Dave's tweet here.

