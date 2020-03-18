Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth says that he believes the band's music is "timeless" when he was asked about abundance of the group's classic songs in his Las Vegas residency set.
Roth spoke to Las Vegas Magazine about the run of shows and they pointed out that he included "plenty of Van Halen classics" during the first run of shows in the series.
He responded, "It's a universal kind of sound that allowed us to do things (like) when Van Halen was brand new, to open for Black Sabbath in 22 cities in England, and two weeks later, we worked with Journey at the height of its Steve Perry (heyday).
"We'll be opening for Metallica on this tour and then we're playing with Rage Against the Machine at the Firefly Festival. It's a universal and timeless sound. Nobody ever looks at Bruce and goes, 'Wow, Springsteen, what a great '70s act.' I don't think anyone is looking at what they hear in our music and finding a time capsule." Read the full interview here.
Van Halen's David Lee Roth Postpones Las Vegas Residency Shows
Van Halen's David Lee Roth Talks Health Cost Of Touring
Van Halen's David Lee Roth Still Has It Says Vai
Van Halen's David Lee Roth Addresses Voice Criticisms
David Lee Roth Comments On Eddie Van Halen's Health
KISS Frontman Talks Picking David Lee Roth For Tour
Van Halen Tried To Recruit David Lee Roth Bandmate
David Lee Roth rocks Van Halen Classics On KISS Tour Debut
David Lee Roth Says He Was Van Halen 'Musical Director'
Tool Postpone North American Tour- Motley Crue Release 'Stay Home Sweet Home' Video- David Lee Roth Delivering 'Timeless' Van Halen Set Live- The Who- more
Passport: St. Patrick's Day Edition
Engelbert Humperdinck - Reflections
On The Record: Ibrahim Ferrer and Radio Tarifa
Root 66: Tami Neilson- Robert Vincent- Jeremy Garrett and Sideline
Tool Postpone North American Tour
Motley Crue Release 'Stay Home Sweet Home' Video
David Lee Roth Delivering 'Timeless' Van Halen Set Live
The Who Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates
Lynyrd Skynyrd's In The Studio For 'Nuthin' Fancy' Anniversary
Devin Townsend Launches 'Quarantine Project'
Bush Release 'Flowers On A Grave' Video
King King Reveal Rescheduled UK Tour Dates