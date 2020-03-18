David Lee Roth Delivering 'Timeless' Van Halen Set Live

Event Poster courtesy Scoop Marketing Event Poster courtesy Scoop Marketing

Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth says that he believes the band's music is "timeless" when he was asked about abundance of the group's classic songs in his Las Vegas residency set.

Roth spoke to Las Vegas Magazine about the run of shows and they pointed out that he included "plenty of Van Halen classics" during the first run of shows in the series.

He responded, "It's a universal kind of sound that allowed us to do things (like) when Van Halen was brand new, to open for Black Sabbath in 22 cities in England, and two weeks later, we worked with Journey at the height of its Steve Perry (heyday).

"We'll be opening for Metallica on this tour and then we're playing with Rage Against the Machine at the Firefly Festival. It's a universal and timeless sound. Nobody ever looks at Bruce and goes, 'Wow, Springsteen, what a great '70s act.' I don't think anyone is looking at what they hear in our music and finding a time capsule." Read the full interview here.





Related Stories

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Postpones Las Vegas Residency Shows

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Talks Health Cost Of Touring

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Still Has It Says Vai

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Addresses Voice Criticisms

David Lee Roth Comments On Eddie Van Halen's Health

KISS Frontman Talks Picking David Lee Roth For Tour

Van Halen Tried To Recruit David Lee Roth Bandmate

David Lee Roth rocks Van Halen Classics On KISS Tour Debut

David Lee Roth Says He Was Van Halen 'Musical Director'

More David Lee Roth News



