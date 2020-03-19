.

Converge Release Epic 31 Minute Song

Michael Angulia | 03-19-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

ConvergeSingle cover art photo by Reid Haithcock, courtesy indie-publicity

Converge may have been forced off the road but the band is making the best of a bad situation by releasing a brand new epic 31 minute reworking of one of their tracks.

The band has released "Endless Arrow," which is an experimental/ambient version of their song "Aimless Arrow," that was the opening track to their 2012 album "All We Love We Leave Behind."

The band had this to say, "To keep people entertained in these challenging times, we present 'Endless Arrow,' a 30 minute experimental/ambient version of our song 'Aimless Arrow' created by Kurt Ballou.

"This track is offered as a Pay What You Want download now." Check it out here.


Related Stories


Converge Release Epic 31 Minute Song

More Converge News


advertisement
Day In Rock

Slayer Guitarist Self-Quarantining With Coronavirus Symptoms- Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Launching Radio Show- Why Queen Recreated Live Aid Set At Fire Fight Benefit- more

Reviews

Ptolema - Maze

Passport: St. Patrick's Day Edition

Engelbert Humperdinck - Reflections

On The Record: Ibrahim Ferrer and Radio Tarifa

Root 66: Tami Neilson- Robert Vincent- Jeremy Garrett and Sideline

advertisement
Latest News

Slayer Guitarist Self-Quarantining With Coronavirus Symptoms

Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Launching Radio Show

Why Queen Recreated Live Aid Set At Fire Fight Benefit

Def Leppard Streaming Rare Song From 1979

Alkaline Trio Release Brand New EP

Dennis DeYoung Calls For A Reunion With Styx

Converge Release Epic 31 Minute Song

Zakk Wylde Preparing To Record New Album