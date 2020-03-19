Converge Release Epic 31 Minute Song

Single cover art photo by Reid Haithcock, courtesy indie-publicity Single cover art photo by Reid Haithcock, courtesy indie-publicity

Converge may have been forced off the road but the band is making the best of a bad situation by releasing a brand new epic 31 minute reworking of one of their tracks.

The band has released "Endless Arrow," which is an experimental/ambient version of their song "Aimless Arrow," that was the opening track to their 2012 album "All We Love We Leave Behind."

The band had this to say, "To keep people entertained in these challenging times, we present 'Endless Arrow,' a 30 minute experimental/ambient version of our song 'Aimless Arrow' created by Kurt Ballou.

"This track is offered as a Pay What You Want download now." Check it out here.





