Converge Postpone Tour Following Kurt Ballou Hospitalization

Converge have been forced to postpone their Latin American tour to this fall so that guitarist Kurt Ballou can recover after being hospitalized for an infection in his foot.

Kurt took to social media to explain, "Announcement: Unfortunately we need to postpone the upcoming @converge Latin American tour until the fall as I'm recovering from a random foot infection that had me hospitalized for 8 days! I'm resting at home now and doing better every day but not yet fit for travel.

"I'm very disappointed this tour is being delayed, but also super stoked that we were able to add a show in Argentina! South East Asia tour and everything else on the books are still going forward as planned. Thanks everyone for your support and we'll see you soon!"

