Converge Share Video Of First Track From Collaborative Album

Converge have released a music video for their new single "Blood Moon", which is the first song revealed from their forthcoming collaborative album "Bloodmoon I".
The album is set to be released on November 19th and it sees the band teaming up with Chelsea Wolfe, Stephen Brodsky (Cave In, Converge), and Ben Chisholm (Chelsea Wolfe).
Epitaph shared these details: "The collaboration first began in 2016 at Roadburn festival in The Netherlands where the seven-piece performed revamped Converge material under the name Blood Moon. The energy and rapturously received appearance inspired the group to want to make music together, though it would take several years before their schedules allowed. In late 2019, they were finally able to begin working on new material together at Converge guitarist Kurt Ballou's God City Studio in Salem, Massachusetts. Future sessions were planned for 2020 but the pandemic would see the remainder of the record be finished remotely.
Produced by Ballou, Bloodmoon: I is a harrowing and atmospheric collaborative effort that sees each performer working together and outside the comfort zones in order to create something that is truly unique to the project. "I feel like everyone just kept the music in mind and wanted to do what's best for the song," notes Brodsky.
"The project stretched my vocals in new ways. It's so different than what I normally sing over that I was able to open up and be vulnerable with my vocals," says Chelsea Wolfe. "Our dynamics are pushing and pulling in all different directions on this record, and I find that to be creatively rewarding," adds Bannon. Watch the video below:
Converge Release Epic 31 Minute Song
Judas Priest's Faulkner Has Emergency Heart Surgery- Alan Jackson Has Rare Degenerative Nerve Condition- David Lee Roth Residency- more
Tool Announce Massive U.S. And European Tour- Megadeth and Lamb of God Postpone Final Dates Of Tour- Guns N' Roses- more
Guns N' Roses Releasing New EP In Early 2022- Journey's Deen Castronovo Recovering Following Surgery- RHCP Tour- more
Guns N' Roses Release New Song 'Hard Skool'- Nirvana Expand 'Nevermind' For 30th Anniversary Reissues- Metallica- more
Caught In The Act: Judas Priest Live 2021
Road Trip: United Arab Emirates: Dubai by Day
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Jackson Browne Rocks Phoenix
Rock Reads: Rainbow in the Dark: The Autobiography - Ronnie James Dio with Mick Wall and Wendy Dio
Judas Priest's Richie Faulkner Has Emergency Heart Surgery
Metallica Share Pro-Shot Video From Rare Club Show
Walkways Release 'You Found Me' Video
The Darkness Unleash 'Jussy's Girl' Video
Alan Jackson Reveals That He Has Rare Degenerative Nerve Condition
NEEDTOBREATHE To Livestream Nashville Concert
Dance Gavin Dance Cofounder Leaves Tour For Rehab
Converge Share Video Of First Track From Collaborative Album