Slayer Guitarist Self-Quarantining With Coronavirus Symptoms

Tour poster courtesy Scoop Marketing Tour poster courtesy Scoop Marketing

Slayer and Exodus guitarist Gary Holt took to social media on Wednesday (March 18) to share that he and his wife Lisa are self-quarantining at home because he is suffering for all of the symptoms of the covid-19 coronavirus.

Holt shared a photo of his granddaughter and wrote on Instagram, "So I've been locked away with @lisaholt777 , suffering from all the symptoms of Corona, without the beer! Mildly sick, better today after repeatedly waking up soaked in sweat last night.

"Self monitoring with my better half, and unfortunately, won't be able to visit my grandkids until I'm symptom free for seven days. Ugh. Movie time, binge watching TV, and waiting this out!" See the post here.





