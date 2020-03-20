Tesla Premiere Cover Of Beatles Classic

(hennemusic) Tesla are premiering a 2019 live version of their cover of The Beatles' 1965 classic, "We Can Work It Out", as the latest preview to the forthcoming package, "Five Man London Jam."

The California group originally featured the track on their 1990 release, "Five Man Acoustical Jam", which went on to become the band's highest-charting US album when it reached No. 12 on the Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than a million copies.

"We Can Work It Out" follows "What You Give" and a cover of the Five Man Electrical Band's 1970 classic, "Signs", as the third preview to the new package, which will be issued on March 27.

Tesla's Abbey Road performance was recorded and filmed in 4K high definition, and will be available in multiple formats, including Blu-ray, 2LP vinyl, CD and digital. here.

