Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Slams 'Irresponsible People ' Amid Coronavirus

Keavin Wiggins | 03-21-2020

Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx has lashed out at the "irresponsible people" that are not taking the Covid-19 pandemic seriously, as he and his family continue their self-quarantine.

Sixx shared the following on Instagram, "Day 6 #SelfQuarentine KEEPING BUSY AT HOME.It was just announced we are in full lockdown here in California.THANK GOD!!!

"Went for a drive today to look around.Kinda blew my mind on how irresponsible people were being.I saw people walking in and out of a Barnes n Nobles, drove past my mall and people were walking in and out acting like nothing is wrong ( Nobody was wearing latex gloves or masks).

"I see spring break is still on in Florida. WHAT THE F*** IS WRONG WITH PEOPLE? I will protect my family at all costs. So should you.Young people are acting so cavalier.Ive heard people say this is inconvenient.How inconvenient is death? Please be smart.Dont be stupid."


