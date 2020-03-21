Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Postpones Spring Tour

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets have postponed their upcoming spring tour of the UK and Europe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Scheduled to begin with a number of UK shows next month, the series was set to run to mid-June. "The safety and wellbeing of the fans, the crew and band members are of paramount importance to those involved in the Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets UK & European tour that was due to start on April 23," says the band . "Under the advice of the government due to Coronavirus (COVID-19) and the unilateral decision by the theatres to close at these uncertain times, we have had to postpone the UK shows until October."

"All tickets remain valid. We are currently working on re-scheduled dates for the shows in London, Southampton and Dublin. Customers are advised to retain their tickets and ticket confirmations at this time. More information will be announced in the near future on these rescheduled shows."

"The European leg of the tour," the add, "which was due to begin on May 18 in Brussels, has also been postponed due to most of the governments in Europe forcing a complete lockdown of public assemblies and making it impossible to continue. Any further decision on this part of the tour will be taken as the situation becomes more settled and clearer." Read more here.

