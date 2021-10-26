Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Announces North American Tour

Pink Floyd legend Nick Mason and his solo band Saucerful Of Secrets have announced that they will be launching a North American Tour early next year.

They had this to say, "Set the controls...for your diaries! We've just announced 26 North American #SaucerfulOfSecrets dates in major cities across the US & Canada including Boston, New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles. The tour starts on January 18th in Toronto and concludes on February 28th, 2022 in Vancouver."

Nick Mason shared, "We enjoyed our 2019 tour in America so much. We're happy to be back at it and playing Pink Floyd music fans may have never had the chance to experience live."

They also advised, "Tickets for the first half of the tour go on sale this coming Friday, October 29th, with the exception of Philadelphia which goes on sale with the other half of the dates on Friday, November 5th."

The Echoes Tour 2022 North American Dates

01/18 - Massey Hall, Toronto01/19 - Theatre St. Denis 1, Montreal01/21 - Shubert Theatre, Boston01/22 - PPAC, Providence01/24 - The Capitol Theatre, Port Chester01/26 - Benedum Center, Pittsburgh01/28 - Beacon Theatre, New York01/30 - The Anthem, Washington, DC02/01 - Music Hall, Cincinnati02/02 - Akron Civic Theatre, Akron02/04 - Chicago Theatre, Chicago02/06 - Riverside Theater, Milwaukee

