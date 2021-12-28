Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Postpones North American Tour

Pink Floyd legend Nick Mason and his solo band Saucerful Of Secrets have shared the bad news that they have postponed their upcoming North American Tour.
The new leg of The Echoes Tour was set to kick off on January 18th in Toronto and run through February 6th in Milwaukee, but has been pushed back to later this year.
Mason's camp explained via social media, "
It is with great regret that due to the uncertainty surrounding the Covid pandemic, it has been decided to postpone the North American tour until later in the year.
"Apologies for any inconvenience or disappointment due to this. We are working on rescheduling the dates and will announce them as soon as we can.
"nickTicket holders are advised to await further information from the venue and/or ticket company where they purchased their tickets.
