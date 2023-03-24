.

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Announces Saucerful Of Secrets Australian Tour

Bruce Henne | 03-24-2023

Nick Mason Tour poster
Tour poster

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets has announced dates for the Australian leg of their Echoes Tour.

The group - who exclusively perform vintage pre-Dark Side Of The Moon-era material by the iconic band - will play four shows in country in September, including stops in Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney and Perth.

Mason and the band - who played North American dates last fall - will resume the series with shows across Europe in July.

Formed in 2018 and named after Pink Floyd's second album, Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets released "Live At The Roundhouse" in 2020; the project captures the band in concert at the legendary London venue during their first tour.

Check out the Australian tour dates and stream some live video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
