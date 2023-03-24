Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Announces Saucerful Of Secrets Australian Tour

Tour poster

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets has announced dates for the Australian leg of their Echoes Tour.

The group - who exclusively perform vintage pre-Dark Side Of The Moon-era material by the iconic band - will play four shows in country in September, including stops in Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney and Perth.

Mason and the band - who played North American dates last fall - will resume the series with shows across Europe in July.

Formed in 2018 and named after Pink Floyd's second album, Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets released "Live At The Roundhouse" in 2020; the project captures the band in concert at the legendary London venue during their first tour.

Check out the Australian tour dates and stream some live video here.

Related Stories

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Expands North American Tour

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason 'Flabbergasted' By Roger Waters Bullying Claim 2021 In Review

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Postpones North American Tour

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Announces North American Tour

More Nick Mason News