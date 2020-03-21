.

Zakk Wylde Pays Tribute To Randy Rhoads

Michael Angulia | 03-21-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Randy RhoadsOzzy Osbourne's 'Tribute' Album Cover Art

Zakk Wylde paid tribute to late Ozzy Osbourne lead guitarist Randy Rhoads with an online video to mark the 38th anniversary of Rhoads's tragic death.

Rhoads was among three people who were killed in a small airplane crash in Florida on March 19, 1982 during the Ozzy Osbourne Diary Of A Madman tour.

While shared the tribute video and captioned it, "CELEBRATING ST.RHOADS's LIFE TODAY & EVERYDAY!!! His FIRE,CREATIVITY & INSPIRATION is BEYOND FOREVER". Watch the video here.


Related Stories


Zakk Wylde Pays Tribute To Randy Rhoads

Randy Rhoads Saved Lives Of Everybody In Ozzy's Tour Bus 2019 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne Updates Stolen Randy Rhoads Gear Reward Offer

Some Randy Rhoads Items Found In Dumpster

Ozzy Osbourne Offers Reward For Stolen Randy Rhoads Gear

Randy Rhoads Music Gear Stolen

Ozzy Osbourne Reflects On How Randy Rhoads Changed Him

Black Sabbath Icon Rocks Tribute To Randy Rhoads

Black Sabbath Legend Added To Randy Rhoads Tribute Event

Randy Rhoads Remembered By Ozzy Osbourne Bandmate

More Randy Rhoads News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Music Legend Kenny Rogers Dead At 81- Death Angel's Will Carroll 'Very Ill' In Hospital ICU- Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Postpones Spring Tour- Bring Me the Horizon- more


Reviews
Ptolema - Maze

Passport: St. Patrick's Day Edition

Engelbert Humperdinck - Reflections

On The Record: Ibrahim Ferrer and Radio Tarifa

Root 66: Tami Neilson- Robert Vincent- Jeremy Garrett and Sideline

advertisement


Latest News
Music Legend Kenny Rogers Dead At 81

Death Angel's Will Carroll 'Very Ill' In Hospital ICU

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Postpones Spring Tour

Bring Me the Horizon Working On New Album

Clutch Postpone South American Tour

Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Slams 'Irresponsible People ' Amid Coronavirus

Neil Young Debuts Fireside Sessions Live Streaming Series

Paradise Lost Release 'Fall From Grace' Video



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.