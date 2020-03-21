Zakk Wylde Pays Tribute To Randy Rhoads

Ozzy Osbourne's 'Tribute' Album Cover Art Ozzy Osbourne's 'Tribute' Album Cover Art

Zakk Wylde paid tribute to late Ozzy Osbourne lead guitarist Randy Rhoads with an online video to mark the 38th anniversary of Rhoads's tragic death.

Rhoads was among three people who were killed in a small airplane crash in Florida on March 19, 1982 during the Ozzy Osbourne Diary Of A Madman tour.

While shared the tribute video and captioned it, "CELEBRATING ST.RHOADS's LIFE TODAY & EVERYDAY!!! His FIRE,CREATIVITY & INSPIRATION is BEYOND FOREVER". Watch the video here.





