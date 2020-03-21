Zakk Wylde Pays Tribute To Randy Rhoads
Zakk Wylde paid tribute to late Ozzy Osbourne lead guitarist Randy Rhoads with an online video to mark the 38th anniversary of Rhoads's tragic death.
Rhoads was among three people who were killed in a small airplane crash in Florida on March 19, 1982 during the Ozzy Osbourne Diary Of A Madman tour.
While shared the tribute video and captioned it, "CELEBRATING ST.RHOADS's LIFE TODAY & EVERYDAY!!! His FIRE,CREATIVITY & INSPIRATION is BEYOND FOREVER". Watch the video here.
Zakk Wylde Pays Tribute To Randy Rhoads
Randy Rhoads Saved Lives Of Everybody In Ozzy's Tour Bus 2019 In Review
Ozzy Osbourne Updates Stolen Randy Rhoads Gear Reward Offer
Some Randy Rhoads Items Found In Dumpster
Ozzy Osbourne Offers Reward For Stolen Randy Rhoads Gear
Randy Rhoads Music Gear Stolen
Ozzy Osbourne Reflects On How Randy Rhoads Changed Him
Black Sabbath Icon Rocks Tribute To Randy Rhoads
Black Sabbath Legend Added To Randy Rhoads Tribute Event
Randy Rhoads Remembered By Ozzy Osbourne Bandmate