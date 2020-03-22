Sammy Hagar Shares Video Message From Lockdown

Album cover art Album cover art

Former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar has been on 'lockdown' and he shared a video with fans via social media asking them to follow the rules during the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Sammy had this to say in the tweeted video, "Hey, all you rockers out there, Sammy Hagar from The Circle. I'm just waking up. It's in the morning. I've been on lockdown for 10 days now.

"I just wanna say how serious this whole thing is and probably encourage you to, for once, as rockers, you've gotta go by the rules. We've gotta do what we're supposed to do, and the sooner we all do it, the sooner this thing will go away and we can get back to what we really do, and that's rock and roll...

"Anyway, be safe. Wash your hands. Go by the rules, just for a little while. We'll be all right." See the tweet and video here.





Related Stories

Sammy Hagar And The Circle Cancel Tour Dates

Sammy Hagar Planning Las Vegas Residency

Sammy Hagar's Eddie Money Tribute Preview Streaming

Sammy Hagar, Whitesnake, Night Ranger Tour Announced

Sammy Hagar, Whitesnake and Night Ranger Plan Summer Tour

Sammy Hagar Leads Additions To Aerosmith Tribute Concert

Sammy Hagar Dismisses Feud With Van Halen's David Lee Roth 2019 In Review

Sammy Hagar Releases 'Space Between' Short Film 2019 In Review

Sammy Hagar Exposes His Worst Career Moment 2019 In Review

More Sammy Hagar News



