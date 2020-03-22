.

Sammy Hagar Shares Video Message From Lockdown

Michael Angulia | 03-22-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Sammy HagarAlbum cover art

Former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar has been on 'lockdown' and he shared a video with fans via social media asking them to follow the rules during the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Sammy had this to say in the tweeted video, "Hey, all you rockers out there, Sammy Hagar from The Circle. I'm just waking up. It's in the morning. I've been on lockdown for 10 days now.

"I just wanna say how serious this whole thing is and probably encourage you to, for once, as rockers, you've gotta go by the rules. We've gotta do what we're supposed to do, and the sooner we all do it, the sooner this thing will go away and we can get back to what we really do, and that's rock and roll...

"Anyway, be safe. Wash your hands. Go by the rules, just for a little while. We'll be all right." See the tweet and video here.


Related Stories


Sammy Hagar Shares Video Message From Lockdown

Sammy Hagar And The Circle Cancel Tour Dates

Sammy Hagar Planning Las Vegas Residency

Sammy Hagar's Eddie Money Tribute Preview Streaming

Sammy Hagar, Whitesnake, Night Ranger Tour Announced

Sammy Hagar, Whitesnake and Night Ranger Plan Summer Tour

Sammy Hagar Leads Additions To Aerosmith Tribute Concert

Sammy Hagar Dismisses Feud With Van Halen's David Lee Roth 2019 In Review

Sammy Hagar Releases 'Space Between' Short Film 2019 In Review

Sammy Hagar Exposes His Worst Career Moment 2019 In Review

More Sammy Hagar News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Bon Jovi Member Tests Positive For Covid-19 Coronavirus- Sammy Hagar Shares Video Message From Lockdown- Judas Priest's Rob Halford Issues PSA To Fans- Kenny Rogers- more


Reviews
Ptolema - Maze

Passport: St. Patrick's Day Edition

Engelbert Humperdinck - Reflections

On The Record: Ibrahim Ferrer and Radio Tarifa

Root 66: Tami Neilson- Robert Vincent- Jeremy Garrett and Sideline

advertisement


Latest News
Bon Jovi Member Tests Positive For Covid-19 Coronavirus

Sammy Hagar Shares Video Message From Lockdown

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Issues PSA To Fans

Music Stars Pay Tribute To Kenny Rogers

Greta Van Fleet Grammy Museum Event To Stream Online

Clutch Revisit 'Willie Nelson' For Vault Series

Zakk Wylde Announces Rescheduled Black Label Society Dates

Rush Frontman Geddy Lee 'Self-Isolating'



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.