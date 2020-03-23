KISS And Nickelback Stars Speak Out About Covid-19

Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski

KISS frontman Paul Stanley and Nickelback's Ryan Peake both took to social media last week to shared their concerns about the current Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Stanley took issue with people that are comparing Covid-19 to seasonal flu. He tweeted, "NO People... This is NOT another flu. EVERYONE who has minimized the extent, ferocity and contagiousness of Covid-19 has one by one been proven WRONG. The longer you wait to take control the bigger the risk to you and more importantly the people who are trying to control this."

Ryan Peake shared a video message with fans via Nickelback's social media and said in the clip, "Everybody's hunkered down in their places, respectively, and just staying home as much as possible. I think that's the best thing we can do at this time - listen to professionals and stay home.

"Wash your hands," he continued. "Try not to touch your face. I know everybody's been saying this, but we repeat it to our kids every day. It's just something you've gotta get in the habit of, and I truly believe that's what's kept us healthy to this point, and it's gonna keep everybody healthy across this whole planet. We're doing things locally, but this thing is globally effective if we give our health practicioners a fighting a chance to slow this thing down.

"So, do you part the best you can. Stay safe."





