The Black Crowes Rock NPR Tiny Desk Concert

Bruce Henne | 03-23-2020

The Black CrowesVideo still from the special

(hennemusic) Chris and Rich Robinson of The Black Crowes delivered a three-song acoustic set as part of NPR's Tiny Desk concert series, and the broadcasters are sharing footage of the session.

Launched in 2008, the program features artists performing behind a desk in the NPR offices in Washington, DC.

The Robinson brothers opened their 2020 appearance with a pair of hits from their 1990 debut, "Shake Your Money Maker" - "She Talks To Angels" and "Jealous Again" - before closing with "Wiser Time" from 1994's "Amorica."

"Very excited because I watch Tiny Desk; I love the bands and stuff but ... I thought the desk would be smaller!," joked Chris to laughter from the audience. "I'm a person of poetic construct, but in this case I took it very literally to mean a very tiny desk."

Billed as The Brothers Of A Feather, the duo began 2020 with a pair of acoustic shows in the UK and Europe before playing a series of US dates as a preview to their upcoming tour. Check out the video footage here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


