The Black Crowes Rock NPR Tiny Desk Concert

Video still from the special Video still from the special

(hennemusic) Chris and Rich Robinson of The Black Crowes delivered a three-song acoustic set as part of NPR's Tiny Desk concert series, and the broadcasters are sharing footage of the session.

Launched in 2008, the program features artists performing behind a desk in the NPR offices in Washington, DC.

The Robinson brothers opened their 2020 appearance with a pair of hits from their 1990 debut, "Shake Your Money Maker" - "She Talks To Angels" and "Jealous Again" - before closing with "Wiser Time" from 1994's "Amorica."

"Very excited because I watch Tiny Desk; I love the bands and stuff but ... I thought the desk would be smaller!," joked Chris to laughter from the audience. "I'm a person of poetic construct, but in this case I took it very literally to mean a very tiny desk."

Billed as The Brothers Of A Feather, the duo began 2020 with a pair of acoustic shows in the UK and Europe before playing a series of US dates as a preview to their upcoming tour. Check out the video footage here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

The Black Crowes Launch Acoustic Tour In London

The Black Crowes Stars To Play Love Rocks Concert

The Black Crowes Play Rare Club Show

The Black Crowes SiriusXM Appearance Goes Online

Video From The Black Crowes Reunion Shows Goes Online

The Black Crowes Announce Reunion Tour

Chris Robinson Returns To Black Crowes Roots With As The Crow Flies

More The Black Crowes News



