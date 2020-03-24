.

Rock Hall Induction Ceremony Rescheduled

Keavin Wiggins | 03-24-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Rock HallRock Hall social media image

The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame have revealed that this year's rescheduled induction ceremony will be taking place in November 7th at the Public Auditorium in Cleveland, OH .

The event was originally scheduled to take place on May 2nd but was postponed due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. Rock Hall President Joel Peresman said of the postponement, "We are very disappointed to announce the postponement of this year's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

"Our first concern is to the health and safety of our attendees and artists and we are complying to the direction of the local and state authorities and common sense."

The ceremony will be broadcast live on HMO beginning at 8:00PM ET and will feature the induction of rock related acts The Doobie Brothers, T.Rex, Nine Inch Nails and Depeche Mode, as well as non-rock acts Whitney Houston and the Notorious B.I.G.


Related Stories


Rock Hall Induction Ceremony Rescheduled

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Closed Due To Coronavirus

Rock Hall Induction Ceremony Postponed Due To Coronavirus

Guns N' Roses Star Says Rock Hall Has No Validity

Metallica Star Reacts To Rock Hall Snubbings

Thin Lizzy Guitarist Reacts To Rock Hall Snub

Rock Hall A Joke Says Judas Priest Star

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2020 Inductees Announced

Rock Hall Fans Vote DMB, Judas Priest, Doobie Brothers, Soundgarden, Benatar

Judas Priest Star Feels Good About Chances For Rock Hall Induction 2019 In Review

More Rock Hall News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Shinedown Give Back With 'Atlas Falls'- Metallica Streaming Full Concerts Online Each Week- Stay Home For Ozzy Urges Kelly Osbourne- Rock Hall Induction Ceremony Rescheduled- more


Reviews
Jackson Price - I Used To Have Fun

Ptolema - Maze

Passport: St. Patrick's Day Edition

Engelbert Humperdinck - Reflections

On The Record: Ibrahim Ferrer and Radio Tarifa

advertisement


Latest News
Shinedown Give Back With 'Atlas Falls'

Metallica Streaming Full Concerts Online Each Week

Stay Home For Ozzy Urges Kelly Osbourne

Rock Hall Induction Ceremony Rescheduled

Sammy Hagar Announces New Season Of Rock & Roll Road Trip

Devon Allman Launching We Are Still All Together Tour

Between the Buried and Me Announce Anniversary Reissue

Def Leppard In The Studio For Debut's 40th Anniversary



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.