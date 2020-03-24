Rock Hall Induction Ceremony Rescheduled

Rock Hall social media image Rock Hall social media image

The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame have revealed that this year's rescheduled induction ceremony will be taking place in November 7th at the Public Auditorium in Cleveland, OH .

The event was originally scheduled to take place on May 2nd but was postponed due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. Rock Hall President Joel Peresman said of the postponement, "We are very disappointed to announce the postponement of this year's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

"Our first concern is to the health and safety of our attendees and artists and we are complying to the direction of the local and state authorities and common sense."

The ceremony will be broadcast live on HMO beginning at 8:00PM ET and will feature the induction of rock related acts The Doobie Brothers, T.Rex, Nine Inch Nails and Depeche Mode, as well as non-rock acts Whitney Houston and the Notorious B.I.G.





