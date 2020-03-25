John Fogerty Performs CCR Classics In Home Video Concert Series

(hennemusic) John Fogerty performs a series of Creedence Clearwater Revival classics during the latest episode of Rolling Stone's new home video concert series, "In My Room."

"These are certainly different times that we're living through," says Fogerty off the top. "Wash your hands ... stay safe, everybody. Nobody really knows how long this is going to last, but the better we do at taking the advice of medical people, the shorter it will be.

"I'm sure we're all going stir crazy after 10 days or so of doing this, and I thought I'd go outside and get some fresh air and maybe sing a couple of songs. Be well, everyone."

Fogerty is joined in the yard by his dog Creedence for a run through of his former band's 1970 hit, "Have You Ever Seen The Rain," before moving indoors to his studio for "Bad Moon Rising" and, finally, a piano for "Long As I Can See the Light."

The guitarist - who's upcoming spring shows have been postponed during the coronavirus pandemic - is finding ways to keep busy at home during some unscheduled downtime, including practicing guitar, listening to albums in his studio, and preparing to share more content with fans. Watch the video here.

