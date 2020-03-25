.

John Fogerty Performs CCR Classics In Home Video Concert Series

Bruce Henne | 03-25-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

John FogertyVideo screen capture

(hennemusic) John Fogerty performs a series of Creedence Clearwater Revival classics during the latest episode of Rolling Stone's new home video concert series, "In My Room."

"These are certainly different times that we're living through," says Fogerty off the top. "Wash your hands ... stay safe, everybody. Nobody really knows how long this is going to last, but the better we do at taking the advice of medical people, the shorter it will be.

"I'm sure we're all going stir crazy after 10 days or so of doing this, and I thought I'd go outside and get some fresh air and maybe sing a couple of songs. Be well, everyone."

Fogerty is joined in the yard by his dog Creedence for a run through of his former band's 1970 hit, "Have You Ever Seen The Rain," before moving indoors to his studio for "Bad Moon Rising" and, finally, a piano for "Long As I Can See the Light."

The guitarist - who's upcoming spring shows have been postponed during the coronavirus pandemic - is finding ways to keep busy at home during some unscheduled downtime, including practicing guitar, listening to albums in his studio, and preparing to share more content with fans. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


John Fogerty Performs CCR Classics In Home Video Concert Series

John Fogerty Announces Las Vegas Residency

John Fogerty Announces More U.S. Live Dates

John Fogerty Streams Full 1970 CCR Concert At Royal Albert Hall

John Fogerty Streams CCR Classic From 50 Year Trip

John Fogerty 50 Year Trip Live Album Announced

Allman Betts Band Announce Album and John Fogerty Tour Dates

John Fogerty Rocks CCR Classics With Billy Joel

John Fogerty and ZZ Top' Billy Gibbons Stream New Song 'The Holy Grail'

John Fogerty and ZZ Top Debut New Song On Summer Tour

More John Fogerty News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Launching New Online Series- Lindsey Buckingham Postpones Spring Tour- Pearl Jam Launch Gigaton Preview Hotline- Van Halen- more


Reviews
Jah9 - Note to Self

Jackson Price - I Used To Have Fun

Ptolema - Maze

Passport: St. Patrick's Day Edition

Engelbert Humperdinck - Reflections

advertisement


Latest News
Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Launching New Online Series

Lindsey Buckingham Postpones Spring Tour

Pearl Jam Launch Gigaton Preview Hotline

Van Halen In The Studio For 'Women And Children First' Anniversary

Lynyrd Skynyrd Reschedule More Spring US Tour Dates

John Fogerty Performs CCR Classics In Home Video Concert Series

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong Releases Quarantine Cover

Singled Out: What We Lost's Lungs



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.