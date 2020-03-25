Lindsey Buckingham Postpones Spring Tour

(hennemusic) Former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham has announced that he has been forced to postpone his spring tour of the US during the health crisis.

Scheduled to begin in Las Vegas, NV on April 25, the 12-date series was set to mark Lindsey's first shows since undergoing emergency open heart surgery last February that also resulted in some damage to his vocal cords.

"It is with great sadness that we are having to postpone my tour dates in April and May due to the COVID-19 pandemic," Buckingham tweeted. "We are in the process of rescheduling the dates. Please contact your venue for further information. Full rescheduled dates will be announced as soon as possible."

Buckingham was fired from his longtime gig with Fleetwood Mac in 2018 after Stevie Nicks reportedly gave the band an ultimatum that she would leave if he didn't; the rocker successfully sued the group over his dismissal in a lawsuit that was settled later that same year. See the dates here.

